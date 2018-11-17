LISTEN: New Marianas Trench Song “I Knew You When”

I’m love the new Marianas Trench song just released on Friday. They’re expected to release a new album in winter 2019 and to announce North American and European tour dates. Fingers crossed they’ll make a stop in Barrie!

“This is about long term, messy, real life love. Love with consequence. Not about drunken lust, or doing shots in a bar, or “living life for just tonight,” but the kind of real-life relationship that takes a decade to build, through ups and downs. If I’ve learned one thing in my life as a performer it’s this; if you’re going to sing a song every night for the rest of your career, you better mean it – and I do,” explains lead singer Josh Ramsay.

