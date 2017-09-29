Listen: New Song From Beyonce To Benefit Hurricane Relief Charities

Any day that begins with new Beyonce is gonna be a good day!

Beyonce hopped on the Mi Gente remix, and it’s all for a good cause. The song from J Balvin and Willy William was already a banger, but Queen Bey takes it to the next level. Beyonce also announced via social media that she will be donating her proceeds from the song to hurricane relief. There’s a page on her website letting people know how they can help.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

As usual, she slays. What do you think of the song?