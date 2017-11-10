Listen: Nick Jonas And Shania Twain Release Christmas Duet
Called 'Say All You Want For Christmas"
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
Fresh off her first new album in 15 years, Shania Twain has dropped a Christmas song. Best of all? It’s a duet with Nick Jonas! The song is called “Say All You Want For Christmas”. The county-pop superstar teased the release on social media Thursday night.
The song appears to be a standalone single, and not part of a larger album. Safe to say, the internet has been loving it.
Listen to the entire sultry single below: