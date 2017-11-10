Listen: Nick Jonas And Shania Twain Release Christmas Duet

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Fresh off her first new album in 15 years, Shania Twain has dropped a Christmas song. Best of all? It’s a duet with Nick Jonas! The song is called “Say All You Want For Christmas”. The county-pop superstar teased the release on social media Thursday night.

The most wonderful time of the year… 🎁😘 @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/C3qxoE3MJa — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) November 9, 2017

The song appears to be a standalone single, and not part of a larger album. Safe to say, the internet has been loving it.

Listen to the entire sultry single below: