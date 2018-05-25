Listen: ‘Shawn Mendes The Album’ Is Here

Shawn Mendes has been teasing for months that his new album would be the “closest to his heart”. Shawn Mendes The Album (his 3rd release) dropped at midnight, and the reaction has been amazing.

the album is so beautiful, i’m so proud of him #ShawnMendesTheAlbum ♡ pic.twitter.com/nfOYXTf18d — (@arianatoramazex) May 25, 2018

This new @ShawnMendes album is dark liquor smooth… he sounds like a Ed Timberlake Justin Sheeran blend. Ears happy — Jason Richardson (@JaiRich) May 25, 2018

The Canadian pop star has reached the “grow up” part of his career, leaving many to wonder how he would make that transition. He’s still only 19 years old, but Mendes managed to make a remarkably mature album. It features co-writes from Julia Michaels, Ryan Tedder, John Mayer and Ed Sheeran.

