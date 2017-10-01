LISTEN: Shrek The Musical

The Kempenfelt Community Players present: Shrek The Musical at the Georgian Theatre February 7th-17th.

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek.

Shrek presents a treasure trove of creative opportunities, including costumes, sets, puppets (there is a fire-breathing dragon after all) and more! Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

Kool FM’s Leanne Page sat down with the Director of the show, Stephen Bainborough, to find out how this stage production is different than the beloved movie we all know, AND how the huge dragon is incorporated into the stage version of the story!

Irreverent Fun for the Whole Family – an adventure you don’t want to miss!

2:00pm & 8:00pm Shows

Box Office: 705-739-4228

Online: www.kempenfeltplayers.com