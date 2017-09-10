Listen Live

LISTEN: Song Clips From “Frozen” Follow-Up “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

Get ready for the kids to be looping these tracks non-stop!

By Music

“Frozen” is one of my favourite movies ever! (I know, I’m 12 years old.)

Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Kristen Bell have all posted song clips from “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” the follow-up to “Frozen.”

Those will keep you going until the movie hits theatres in time for the Christmas season on November 22. And ICYMI, the trailer came out last week!

Main Image via YouTube / Disney

Related posts

WATCH: P!nk Performs Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me” Cover in BBC Live Lounge

WATCH: Avril Lavigne Performs With Ex Chad Kroeger

New Music Showdown- September 7th, 2017

New Music Showdown- September 6th, 2017

New Music Showdown- September 5th, 2017

Portugal. The Man Cover ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’

Listen: Taylor Drops Second Single From New Album

New Music Showdown- August 31st, 2017

Harry Styles Releases Intimate New Video For ‘Two Ghosts’