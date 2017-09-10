LISTEN: Song Clips From “Frozen” Follow-Up “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”
Get ready for the kids to be looping these tracks non-stop!
“Frozen” is one of my favourite movies ever! (I know, I’m 12 years old.)
Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Kristen Bell have all posted song clips from “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” the follow-up to “Frozen.”
Those will keep you going until the movie hits theatres in time for the Christmas season on November 22. And ICYMI, the trailer came out last week!
Main Image via YouTube / Disney