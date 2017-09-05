Listen: Taylor Drops Second Single From New Album
Are You Ready For It? (No, That's The Name Of The Song)
OK, we didn’t see this one coming.
It’s only been a week since Taylor Swift released her come back single Look What You Made Me Do, so when a 1-minute clip of her second single was aired during the Florida State vs Alabama game that aired on ESPN on Saturday, you probably weren’t ready for it.
Are you #readyforit?
No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL
— ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017
The next morning, she posted 3 teaser clips to her Instagram, just to really get the Swifties fired up
She then released the full song, once again sending the internet in to a frenzy.
Does it remind anyone else of the Stranger Things theme song? No? Just me?