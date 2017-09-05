Listen: Taylor Drops Second Single From New Album

OK, we didn’t see this one coming.

It’s only been a week since Taylor Swift released her come back single Look What You Made Me Do, so when a 1-minute clip of her second single was aired during the Florida State vs Alabama game that aired on ESPN on Saturday, you probably weren’t ready for it.

Are you #readyforit? No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017

The next morning, she posted 3 teaser clips to her Instagram, just to really get the Swifties fired up

She then released the full song, once again sending the internet in to a frenzy.

Does it remind anyone else of the Stranger Things theme song? No? Just me?