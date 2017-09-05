Listen Live

Listen: Taylor Drops Second Single From New Album

Are You Ready For It? (No, That's The Name Of The Song)

OK, we didn’t see this one coming.

It’s only been a week since Taylor Swift released her come back single Look What You Made Me Do, so when a 1-minute clip of her second single was aired during the Florida State vs Alabama game that aired on ESPN on Saturday, you probably weren’t ready for it.

The next morning, she posted 3 teaser clips to her Instagram, just to really get the Swifties fired up

 

She then released the full song, once again sending the internet in to a frenzy.

Does it remind anyone else of the Stranger Things theme song? No? Just me?

