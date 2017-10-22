LISTEN: Taylor Swift’s New Song “Gorgeous”

It’s the third single from her upcoming album “Reputation” which drops November 10. It’s rumoured to be about her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

My favourite line is “There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have/Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats/Alone, unless you wanna come along.”

YouTube / TaylowSwiftVEVO

Here’s the full set of lyrics:

[Intro]

Gorgeous

[Verse 1]

You should take it as a compliment

That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk

You should think about the consequence

Of your magnetic field being a little too strong

And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us

He’s in the club doing, I don’t know what

You’re so cool, it makes me hate you so much

(I hate you so much)

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Whiskey on ice, Sunset and Vine

You’ve ruined my life by not being mine

[Chorus]

You’re so gorgeous

I can’t say anything to your face

‘Cause look at your face

And I’m so furious

At you for making me feel this way

But what can I say?

You’re gorgeous

[Verse 2]

You should take it as a compliment

That I’m talking to everyone here but you

And you should think about the consequence

Of you touching my hand in the darkened room

If you’ve got a girlfriend, I’m jealous of her

But if you’re single that’s honestly worse

‘Cause you’re so gorgeous it actually hurts

(Honey, it hurts)

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Ocean blue eyes looking in mine

I feel like I might sink and drown and die

[Chorus]

You’re so gorgeous

I can’t say anything to your face

‘Cause look at your face

And I’m so furious

At you for making me feel this way

But what can I say?

You’re gorgeous

[Bridge]

You make me so happy it turns back to sad

There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have

And you are so gorgeous it makes me so mad

You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah

There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have

Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats

Alone, unless you wanna come along

[Chorus]

You’re so gorgeous

I can’t say anything to your face

‘Cause look at your face

And I’m so furious

At you for making me feel this way

But what can I say?

You’re gorgeous

[Outro]

You make me so happy it turns back to sad

There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have

And you are so gorgeous it makes me so mad

You’re gorgeous

You make me so happy it turns back to sad

There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have

You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad

You’re gorgeous

And here’s the decoding because let’s be honest, we HAVE to understand what it is she’s singing about!

What do you think of the new track?