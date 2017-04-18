LISTEN: Titles for the Next ‘Fast & The Furious’ Movie
This is a 'Darryl on the Drive' Exclusive...
Just when I thought this movie franchise would run out of gas, boy was I wrong…
Takin’ a quick break between our Saturday sweat sets. My phone’s blowing up and apparently, #FateOfTheFurious is the biggest global box office opening of all time. It’s not official yet, but the moment it becomes gospel I’ll let you know. If it’s true, then you know gratitude is my jam and I’m SO GRATEFUL for the luv. If it’s not true, then I still luv ya back, but dammit its time for me to get back to jackin’ iron and carrying around my shaker cup like a little boy carrying around his blankly. #SaturdaySweat #WestCoastIronParadise #ImHearingARumor #FateOfTheFurious #BiggestOpeningOfAllTime #HobbsTheBeast💪🏾☠️
Following a record breaking opening weekend, reports say Vin Diesel & The Rock have ALREADY agreed to star in Fast & the Furious 9.
#VinDiesel & #TheRock End Their Furious Feud & Vin Is Declared The Winner 🏆 #TMZ pic.twitter.com/PkIZGM6uGd
— TMZ (@TMZ) April 18, 2017
The working title of the new movie is yet to be determined but these are the finalists…