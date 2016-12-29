LISTEN: Unreleased George Michael Song Released Online

A never-before-heard song written and recorded by George Michael before his death has been leaked on Twitter – by George’s own partner, Fadi Fawaz.

The pop star, who died on Christmas Day 2016 of heart failure, had written and recorded This Kind Of Love in the 1990s, but the track had never seen the light of day because of legal red tape.

Fawaz posted a song from Michael’s unreleased album Trojan Souls, written with Sir Elton John in the 1990s but never officially finished. The love song, called This Kind of Love, includes the lyrics: “This empty house seems to get colder and colder. So won’t you stay here with me?” Listen below:

