Live Tweeting a Paramedic’s Day To Kick Off Paramedics Week Across The Land

It is Paramedics Week across the land, a chance to show some appreciation for folks who generally show up on the worst day of your life. However, it might not be easy to show that appreciation if you’re not sure what paramedics go through on a day-to-day basis. Good thing the Muskoka Paramedics twitter feed is abuzz.



Check out the hashtag #virtualmuskokaparamedic, and you can watch as superintendent Mike and Paramedic Dane go about their day as the service live tweets their travels.



They’ve already tackled a few calls this morning while the Service says they, and paramedics like them, can end up traveling hundreds of kilometers a shift.

#VirtualMuskokaParamedic Mike and Dane have arrived at their destination. Paramedics can travel hundreds of km/shift pic.twitter.com/6FtypByKoe — Muskoka Paramedics (@MuskokaPS) May 28, 2018

Banner Photo Courtesy: Muskoka Paramedics Services