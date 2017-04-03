Living In North Simcoe-Muskoka Could Be Bad For Your Heart

Says here where you live could impact your heart health, and this area isn’t doing you any favours. Researchers examined over five million adults across Ontario for the last five years, and grouped them by Local Health Integration Network. Data shows those living in the North Simcoe Muskoka LHIN catchment area are at highest risk of heart attack, stroke, or fatal heart disease. Study authors say we’ve less access to preventative services here, lower dietary intake of fruits and veggies, and have the highest likelihood of being obese or a smoker, compared to LHINs in the GTA.