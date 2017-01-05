Listen Live

Living Near A Highway Could Increase Risk Of Dementia

Risk slight but "significant"

Living near a major road might be associated with an increased risk of dementia. Public Health Ontario examined records of more than 6.5 million Ontarians, aged 20-85, looking for a link between living close to heavy traffic and dementia, Parkinson’s Disease and multiple sclerosis. Researchers say they found a higher incidence of dementia in those living within a half city block of a major road, but not Parkinson’s or MS. Health officials wonder if vehicle pollution may be a factor, as it is with cardiac and respiratory diseases. While the increased risk was modest at  just seven per cent, study authors say it is significant given how common the disease is. Nineteen per cent of Ontarians live within 50 metres of a major road. Click here for more.

