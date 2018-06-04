Listen Live

Living Room Toilet: Handy Or Weird?

Just add a kitchen sink and you're set!

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie, Kool Houses

There’s a house for sale in Toronto for $898,000. It looks like it has original hardwood floors, tiled (original) fireplaces…and an extra toilet in the living room.

That’s weird right?

living room toilet

Image: Houssmax

Someone did explain that there was a logical reason for why it was there…

 


Still though, it’s kinda weird.

