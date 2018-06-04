Living Room Toilet: Handy Or Weird?
Just add a kitchen sink and you're set!
There’s a house for sale in Toronto for $898,000. It looks like it has original hardwood floors, tiled (original) fireplaces…and an extra toilet in the living room.
That’s weird right?
Image: Houssmax
Someone did explain that there was a logical reason for why it was there…
This is actually something that happens often if a senior is living there, and there is no main floor bathroom. Instead of them moving to a home, they install a toilet on the main close to wherever the existing plumbing allows.
— Noelle Pittock (@noellepittock) June 4, 2018
Still though, it’s kinda weird.