Local 6 year-old Racer Earns Spot at the Canadian Motocross Championships

Bake Patterson is making a name for himself at very young age in the sport of motocross. In just his first year of competitive racing the 6-year-old from Oro-Medonte will be under the national spotlight when he competes in Canada’s largest amateur motocross race, the TransCan Amateur Grand National Championship, at Walton Raceway in mid August.

Patterson has been busy ripping up tracks over the past three months during qualifications for the TransCan

“A win at the TransCan Amateur Grand National Championship gives a rider instant National notoriety and can serve as a springboard to a lucrative professional motocross career,” said Event Director Mark Perrin in a statement.

Patterson is just one of the hundreds of racers from coast to coast that spent the last three months qualifying for the TransCan. Walton is one of those rural towns you wouldn’t hear much about – unless of course it has to do with racing. The well known motocross track is full of tight corners, high jumps and challenging obstacles.