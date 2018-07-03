Local clubs represented at NDBL All-Star games in New Lowell
Two players will represent every club for the annual event hosted by the Clearview Orioles
The best of the North Dufferin Baseball League will gather in New Lowell for the Senior and Junior All-Star Games. The Clearview Orioles are playing hosts this year; The senior game starts at 1:00 p.m. between the East and West divisions, with the junior contest getting underway at 4:00 p.m. between the Jays and Expos.
Eastern Division All-Stars
Alliston Athletics
Ryan Bennett
Chris Leslie
Barrie Angels
Jon Grootveld
Jake Morris
Christian Ray
Midland Mariners
Pete Flood
Cale McLean
Jeff Shilling
Coach Steve Lafreniere
Junior All-Stars
Midland Twins
Colin Kitching (Jays)
Mitch McCron (Jays)
Coach Glenn Strickland (Jays)
Jamie Strickland (Expos)
Liam Woodford (Expos
Orillia Kings
Dylan Embury (Jays)
Tanner Woodhouse (Jays)
Cade Lafrance (Expos)
Cam Provenzano (Expos)