Local Fire Officials Stress Importance Of Working Smoke Alarms

Local fire prevention officers are sounding an alarm after three people were killed Tuesday in a house fire in Brampton. Robert King, the fire prevention officer in Gravenhurst cities the law requiring working smoke alarms on every level of your home, as well as outside sleeping areas. And because many people sleep with their bedroom doors closed, he recommends alarms inside sleeping areas as well. If you don’t have an escape plan in place, King urges you draw one up…and practice it. Orillia recently charged a homeowner for not having working alarms in place. The charges followed a house fire in January. In case you missed it, Barrie’s Fire Prevention Officers recently recorded another fire safety video focussing on smoke alarms.