Local Grocery Stores That Sell Beer and Cider
In preparation for a potential strike at the LCBO.
Yesterday, we shared the hours for the LCBO over the next week. Today, we continue to prepare you in case of a strike next week at the LCBO. In the case of a strike, these grocery and departments stores in the area will sell beer and cider.
|Grocery Store
|City
|Address
|Food Basics
|Bracebridge
|505 Highway 118 W.
|Food Basics
|Orillia
|975 West Ridge Blvd
|Foodland (Midland)
|Midland
|795 Blam Beach Dr.
|Loblaws
|Barrie
|472 Bayfield St.
|Real Canadian Superstore
|Wasaga Beach
|25 45th Street
|Sobeys
|Parry Sound
|25 Pine Dr.
|Sobeys
|Gravenhurst
|225 Edward St.
|Walmart Supercentre
|Barrie
|35 Mapleview Dr.
|Walmart Supercentre
|Barrie
|450 Bayfield St.
The Beer Store and The Wine Rack will remain open during the strike and there are also several craft breweries and distilleries open locally. For locally sourced cocktail, there are also several options.