Local Grocery Stores That Sell Beer and Cider

Yesterday, we shared the hours for the LCBO over the next week. Today, we continue to prepare you in case of a strike next week at the LCBO. In the case of a strike, these grocery and departments stores in the area will sell beer and cider.

Grocery Store City Address Food Basics Bracebridge 505 Highway 118 W. Food Basics Orillia 975 West Ridge Blvd Foodland (Midland) Midland 795 Blam Beach Dr. Loblaws Barrie 472 Bayfield St. Real Canadian Superstore Wasaga Beach 25 45th Street Sobeys Parry Sound 25 Pine Dr. Sobeys Gravenhurst 225 Edward St. Walmart Supercentre Barrie 35 Mapleview Dr. Walmart Supercentre Barrie 450 Bayfield St.

The Beer Store and The Wine Rack will remain open during the strike and there are also several craft breweries and distilleries open locally. For locally sourced cocktail, there are also several options.