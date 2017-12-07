Listen Live

Local Group Urging You To Speak Up About Ontario’s Greenbelt

Simcoe County Greenbelt Coalition Wants to See Expanded Water Protections

News

The province is mulling over expanding Ontario’s Green Belt to include swaths of land throughout Simcoe County. Members of the public, municipalities, conservation authorities, and Indigenous communities are invited to participate in the process, while Margaret Prophet, Executive Director of the Simcoe County Greenbelt Coalition says don’t wait for someone else to do it.

Getting involved is as easy as clicking this link and submitting your comments to the provincial government.

