Listen Live

Local Hospitals To Divvy Up $13 Million in Provincial Dollars

Money Intended to Reduce Wait Times Across Simcoe and Muskoka

By News

Area hospitals will split over $13 million bucks, according to the new provincial budget. Today, Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth helped announce what she calls additional funding to health centres in North Simcoe Muskoka, with Royal Victoria Hospital getting the bulk of the money, at just over $4 million. Waypoint Centre in Penetanguishene and Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare each get about $2.5 mil. Orillia’s Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, Georgian Bay General in Midland, and Collingwood G&M will benefit from the rest. According to the province, this money will go towards reducing wait times at area hospitals and expand services.

Related posts

Napoleon “Grilling” Potential Employees

Jobless Rate in Barrie Sheds An Entire Percentage Point

Body of Missing East Gwillimbury Man Discovered

Flood Warnings Across Simcoe, Muskoka, and GTA

Man Stabbed During Downtown Barrie Mugging

Three Arrests in Connection to Barrie Police Child Pornography Investigation

DUI Charge Laid After Midland Business Called The Cops

Creative Economy Department Hosting a Party

Butt Dial Leads To Arrest in Innisfil