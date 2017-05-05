Local Hospitals To Divvy Up $13 Million in Provincial Dollars

Area hospitals will split over $13 million bucks, according to the new provincial budget. Today, Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth helped announce what she calls additional funding to health centres in North Simcoe Muskoka, with Royal Victoria Hospital getting the bulk of the money, at just over $4 million. Waypoint Centre in Penetanguishene and Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare each get about $2.5 mil. Orillia’s Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, Georgian Bay General in Midland, and Collingwood G&M will benefit from the rest. According to the province, this money will go towards reducing wait times at area hospitals and expand services.