Local Man Describes Las Vegas Shooting Chaos

ISIS has claimed responsibility for a shooting in Las Vegas that claimed over fifty lives. A gunman reportedly opened fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel, towards a crowd of thousands attending a country music festival below. Barrie resident Todd Tuckey was staying in a hotel across the street at the time of the shooting, and describes the initial events.

Then the chaos began.

He says there was plenty of confusion and misinformation at first.

Tuckey says he’s never seen such a police response before.

The Islamic State has since claimed responsibility for the shooting, while the suspected gunman, a 64-year-old Nevada man, reportedly took his own life.