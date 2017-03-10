Local Officers Receive National Honours

Two officers attached to the Barrie Police Service have received some national recognition. Special Const. Josh Ford and Const. Blake Pyatt were in London last evening, to be decorated with Medals of Bravery, from Canadian Governor General David Johnston. The pair were being recognized for a September, 2015 incident that saw them cut a victim out of a vehicle following a crash, despite leaking fuel and exposed wiring. The two officers may likely display these new honours next to the Barrie Police Bravery Award they got for the same deed last March. Ford is still with the Barrie Police Service, while Pyatt has moved on to York Region.