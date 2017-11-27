Local Papers To Shut Down

The Barrie Examiner, Orillia Packet & times, Bradford Times, Collingwood Enterprise Bulletin, and Innisfil Examiner will soon be no more, according to the company that just bought them. Metroland Media Group has announced it acquired the local papers in a deal with Postmedia Network, and will close them over what it says are poor circulation and advertising numbers. Donna Douglas was editor of the Barrie Banner from 1972-1978, before the paper became part of the Barrie Examiner, and she laments the loss to the community.

Lee Ballantyne was Managing Editor of the competing Barrie Advance for 12 years before retirement, and says this is a huge loss.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says this leaves the public with fewer reliable options.

A number of other papers will shutter in other areas too, affecting 46 full- and part-time employees.