Local Scout Leader Needs Your Help Getting Home

Barrie Man Suffers Stroke While Leading Troop Through Halifax Trip

By News

They say scouts should always be prepared, but nothing could prepare scout leader Brennan Rocks for this. The Barrie man was part of a group of 17 scouts and parents on a trip to Halifax when he suffered a stroke. His outlook is good, but OHIO isn’t covering the cost of his travel back to Barrie. That’s where you come in. Check out this GoFundMe page, raising money to bring Brennan home. They’re already over halfway to their $20,000 goal.

Banner Photo courtesy GoFundMe

