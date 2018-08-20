Local Storm ponds Have Been Invaded!

There’s a stormwater pond off Langford in Bradford West Gwillimbury that has has been invaded by goldfish.

People who buy goldfish as pets have been letting them go into the water for whatever reason. The problem is that goldfish are not native to Ontario, they are from East Asia. These fish are kind of like weeds, they can multiply and take over easily.

When released into the wild, they can grow up to 40 centimetres longs. They nest in murky water and lay dozens of eggs.

They are also bottom feeders and a big producer of waste and can impact the water quality. As a result, these fish are taking over these ponds and causing problems.

