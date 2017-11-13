Listen Live

Local Voice Talent Goes Deep in New Video Game

Barrie's Matt Bradford Voices Video Game Character

By News

Barrie’s Matt Bradford is no stranger to a microphone. Aside from regular podcasts and a stint behind-the-scenes in radio, Matt has lent his voice to commercials and industry videos. Now Matt is tackling his greatest love (aside from wife and kids): gaming. The Barrie resident provides the voice of the player character, Ryan, in the new PC game Debris. The game was designed by Moonray Studios, and is now available on Steam. Brett Glover sat down in-studio with Matt, to discuss the game, the Gaming industry, and how he fits into it. Have a listen below:

Header Photo Courtesy: Moonray Studios

