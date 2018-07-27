Local Youth Experiencing Homelessness Hits “Crisis” Point

The second annual RIDE FOR YOUTH HAVEN motorcycle tour Saturday will raise money for youth experiencing homelessness in our region. It’s estimated one in three people using emergency residential shelters in Simcoe County are youth and Executive Director of Youth Haven Lucy Gowers says their 16 emergency beds are full nearly every night.

Gowers says due to a lack of beds at the shelter they turn away around 10 youth every month. In a release, Gowers says “fundraisers like this are critical. We use those dollars for counselling and other programs at the shelter, as well as outreach services in Midland, Orillia, Alliston, Innisfil and Bradford.”

Youth Homelessness By The Numbers

Youth Haven gave shelter to over 200 youth in crisis in 2017. It costs the shelter $125 a night for a single person to have a bed, toiletries and other necessities and Gowers says it costs $30,000 a year to feed residents.

About the Ride

Touring down back roads, the RIDE FOR YOUTH HAVEN begins and ends at the Innisfil Recreational Complex (7315 Yonge Street). Registration is at 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m.

The ride (Innisfil-Thornton-Alliston-Hockley Valley-Innisfil) should take approximately two hours to complete. For more information please contact: Youth Haven Executive Director Lucy Gowers 705-795-7423 or lucy@youthhaven.ca