Police reminding motorists to lock it or lose it after a rash of petty thefts. Three arrests have been made in the Huntsville area, where a number of cars had been entered and had items taken from them. In on case a vehicle contained the keys to another car. The suspects made off with those and the car they belonged to. Change and personal items were taken from the remaining vehicles in the Glencarin Crest area. Three youths face several charges including theft under 5-thousand, theft OVER 5-thousand and theft of a motor vehicle. OPP remind drivers to always roll up windows, lock doors and never leave your car unattended to warm up in the driveway.