London Man Launches Kickstarter For Magic-Themed “Wizarding Pub”

Wizards and Muggles alike are invited to join designer Matthew Cortland as he attempts to bring the magic of the wizarding world to London, England. Cortland has launched a Kickstarter to open a pub dedicated to wizarding.

The Cauldron won’t just be a themed bar, or a novelty attraction. With this project Cortland hopes to create a space where imagination meets technology, where innovation is born from the same sources of fictional inspiration he, and many others, frequented in childhood. In his Kickstarter campaign video Matthew emphasizes the influence of authors J.K. Rowling, J.R.R. Tolkien, and C.S. Lewis, “Every aspect of the pub will be designed so that the more you know about these sources and their roots, the more you’ll take from your experience.”

Some of the technology he plans to introduce includes magic wands, which will interact with the environment through wireless RFID technology similar to that used in key fobs, as well as touch sensitive surfaces and voice control that will allow for hands-free refills of Butterbeer. The pub menu will feature signature dishes from the books, from treacle pudding to shepherd’s pie, not to mention a range of craft and local beers on tap.

The Cauldron has a wiki page where supporters can contribute feedback, vote on ideas, and get involved with every aspect of the project. Leading up to the grand opening Matthew plans to host several Wizarding “hackathons,” to promote and expand the technology that makes this magical experience possible.

Matthew, being a long time fan himself, is calling upon fellow Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings enthusiasts to join him on this magical endeavour. If you want to see The Cauldron become a reality, you can support the Kickstarter, which launches on June 26.