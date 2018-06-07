Listen Live

Long Term Maintenance Costs Justify Over-Budget Bradford Addition

While 91 Grand Over Budget, Electrochromic Glass At Leisure Centre Will Cost Less In The Long Run

By News

Some fancy new privacy screens will set the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury back an extra 91 grand, but long term maintenance won’t be as much an issue. An electrochromic glass will be installed in the Leisure Centre’s second floor multipurpose room, a form of glass that can be electronically darkened to allow for privacy when needed. Town staff say the previously installed blinds were getting damaged and required frequent repair, while this glass will not. The cost, however, exceeded the budgeted amount by $91,000 while council this week approved the additional funds needed. The greater longevity and lower maintenance costs sealed the deal.

Related posts

Casino Rama Fined Over icy Sidewalks, Parking Lots

Fire Leaves Ramara Township Family Homeless

Critical Thinking: 2018 Ontario Election

What You Need To Bring With You To Vote

Results Could Come Fast on Election Night

Tay Township residents charged in series of break and enters

Suspect sought in vehicle and dog joy ride

Simcoe County Sports Update: Alliston Hornets (PJHL)

Gravenhurst business owners awarded for Fire Safety