Long Term Maintenance Costs Justify Over-Budget Bradford Addition

Some fancy new privacy screens will set the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury back an extra 91 grand, but long term maintenance won’t be as much an issue. An electrochromic glass will be installed in the Leisure Centre’s second floor multipurpose room, a form of glass that can be electronically darkened to allow for privacy when needed. Town staff say the previously installed blinds were getting damaged and required frequent repair, while this glass will not. The cost, however, exceeded the budgeted amount by $91,000 while council this week approved the additional funds needed. The greater longevity and lower maintenance costs sealed the deal.