Long Time Producer, Director of Full House Fired!

Producer and director of Full House and its spin-off Fuller House has been fired following allegations of inappropriate behaviour. The TV bosses at Warner Bros, have reportedly received multiple complaints that Franklin was verbally abusive to staffers and made inappropriate comments about his personal relationships and sex life.

Former employees also claimed Franklin would bring his girlfriends to the set and cast them in small roles. What is Hollywood without a bit of nepotism… Netflix bosses said they still intend to go ahead with season 4 of Fuller house!