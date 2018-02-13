Listen Live

Longtime Barrie Firefighter Gets a Promotion

Chief Cory Mainprize Has Been Fighting Barrie Fires for 17 Years

By News

Barrie has a new fire chief, but he’s been around a while. Cory Mainprize has been serving as acting fire chief since the previous one’s departure last October, city announcing today he’s got the gig full time, after having been a firefighter in Barrie over 17 years. “Cory has been a strong advocate for Barrie Fire and Emergency Service and has focused on innovative solutions, improved training opportunities and enhanced health and safety initiatives,” said Dawn McAlpine, General Manager of Community and Corporate Services. “He has an extensive operational background, demonstrated leadership skills and a commitment to continuous improvement for the department, the Corporation and the community.”

Related posts

Students Take To The Hills As They Prepare For High School

Suspicious New Tecumseth Fire Under Investigation

Barrie Man Facing Child Pornography Charges

Protest Over the Silencing Of Sexual Assault Victims Goes To City Hall

Recreational Activity Keeping Huntsville First Responders Busy

Library Hosting Seminar For Parents of Teens

Half a Million Bucks Shared Among Two Local Hospitals

The Rap Sheet

Hydro One Partial Sale to Cost More than Expected