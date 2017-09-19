LOOK: 6 Women Wear Same Dress To Wedding

It’s such a fashion faux pas for a someone to wear the same outfit as another at the same event.

But this happened 6 times over!

Last weekend at a wedding in Sydney, Australia, 6 women, who were NOT bridesmaids, showed up to the same wedding wearing the exact same dress!

One of those women, Debbie Speranza, posted this picture to her Facebook account and it has since gone viral with over 11,000 people commenting on the picture!

Oh! And by they way… If YOU want to buy the dress. You can! HERE. (Note: It’s a different colour than the one in this story. Probably because that colour is sold out.)