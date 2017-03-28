Listen Live

Look: Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Cast Shares Reunion Photo

Chillin' Out Maxin' Relaxin' All Cool

By Kool Celebrities

Warning: you will have the Fresh Prince theme song stuck in your head after this. Sorry.

The cast of Fresh Prince of Bel Air had a mini-reunion yesterday, and Alfonso Ribeiro (who played Carlton Banks) shared a photo on Instagram to memorialize the moment.

 

 

Ribeiro captioned it: “Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.”

Avery played Uncle Phil. he died from complications during open heart surgery in 2013 at the age of 68.

Joining Ribeiro in the photograph is, of course, Will Smith along with Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (everyone’s favourite butler Geoffrey).

Could this mean that revival is in the works?

We sure hope so!

 

