LOOK: High School Replaces Bathroom Mirrors With Positive Messages

When girls walk into the bathroom at Laguna Hills High School in Laguna Hills, California, they won’t be seeing their reflection while washing their hands, instead, they’ll see messages like “Smile”, “You are beautiful” and “Stay strong”.

Students at the high school in the ‘Kindness Club’ wanted to share some positive vibes amongst the students and decided to post the positive messages all over the bathroom, not just where the mirrors would be, but also on the bathroom stalls.

The project was meant to last only one week, but after so many positive comments about it, now the school says they have no immediate plans to take down the signs.

(Images Courtesy of Chelsea Maxwell)