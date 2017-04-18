LOOK: It’s Iceberg Season in Newfoundland
The pictures are meant for postcards...
Icebergs have arrived on shore in Newfoundland and it’s a spectacular sight.
Gorgeous massive iceberg near Ferryland,
Newfoundland and Labrador (not far from St. John’s.)
Awesome pic from a friend on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/txG1Zia8xd
— Moogboy (@Moogboy808) April 16, 2017
They arrived in Ferryland, Newfoundland Easter Weekend
Helicopter next to Ferryland’s iceberg. #icebergsnl #newfoundland pic.twitter.com/q4xQpnzy7d
— cpjanes (@cpjanes1) April 15, 2017
Perspective shot: The helicopter looks like an insect
To show how big this iceberg is off Ferryland NL. Look at the helicopter about to land on it. #IceBerg #NLadventure pic.twitter.com/G3KfzYfiop
— Peter (@turr1959) April 17, 2017
Nearly 200ft of ice stuck in shallow water and it could be there for a while
Newfoundland scenery at its finest #Ferryland #Iceberg #EasterSunday pic.twitter.com/irlvcsaIrb
— Tammy (@2_Huskies) April 16, 2017