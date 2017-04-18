LOOK: It’s Iceberg Season in Newfoundland

Icebergs have arrived on shore in Newfoundland and it’s a spectacular sight.

Gorgeous massive iceberg near Ferryland,

Newfoundland and Labrador (not far from St. John’s.)

Awesome pic from a friend on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/txG1Zia8xd — Moogboy (@Moogboy808) April 16, 2017

They arrived in Ferryland, Newfoundland Easter Weekend

Perspective shot: The helicopter looks like an insect

To show how big this iceberg is off Ferryland NL. Look at the helicopter about to land on it. #IceBerg #NLadventure pic.twitter.com/G3KfzYfiop — Peter (@turr1959) April 17, 2017

Nearly 200ft of ice stuck in shallow water and it could be there for a while