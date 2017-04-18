Listen Live

LOOK: It’s Iceberg Season in Newfoundland

The pictures are meant for postcards...

By Darryl on the Drive

Icebergs have arrived on shore in Newfoundland and it’s a spectacular sight.

They arrived in Ferryland, Newfoundland Easter Weekend

 

Perspective shot: The helicopter looks like an insect

 

Nearly 200ft of ice stuck in shallow water and it could be there for a while

