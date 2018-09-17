[LOOK] Joaquin Phoenix As The Joker
He looks creepy even without the makeup
Typically when you think of The Joker, you think of Heath Ledger and all the creepy makeup.
Joaquin Phoenix is starring as The Joker in a new origin movie by Todd Phillips. The movie, Joker, is filming now and expected to be released sometime in 2019.
There are more photos from on the set in the second link.
View this post on Instagram
It looks like Joaquin Phoenix has started filming as the Joker for the standalone #Joker movie! https://t.co/0uwG4l34o0
— JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 16, 2018