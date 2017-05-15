LOOK: Mom’s Post About Trying On Bikinis With Daughter Goes Viral

We all HATE bathing suit shopping. The constant scrutiny and self-loathing we do to ourselves for not looking a certain way in the mirror. But this recent viral post should make you think twice about hating the experience, and your body.

A mother, Brittney Johnson, and her daughter went shopping for bathing suits, and while in the dressing room, Brittney noticed her little girl trying on her bathing suit tops, and waited to see what she would say about herself in the mirror. The little girl said; “Wow I just love cheetah print! I think I look beautiful! Do you think I look beautiful too?” At that moment, Brittney realized her daughter only says what she hears. She tells her all the time how beautiful she is.

In Brittney’s viral post about this experience to Facebook, Brittney wrote;

“When it comes to manners, be an example. When it comes to kindness, be an example. And when it comes to body image, be an example.”

While looking at her body in the mirror trying on new bathing suits, Brittney had two choices; she could of said, “Wow I’m really fat”, or she could of said, “Wow, this colour really looks great on me!” Both comments would have been burned into her daughter’s head, and they both would affect how her daughter sees herself, and her own body.

“I want her to look at herself every single day and say “Oh wow! I think I look beautiful!” because EVERY girl deserves to feel that.”

Everyone has to put up with negative people and scrutiny in their lives, but if we start teaching kids at a young age to love themselves for who they are and what they are, it should, hopefully, stick with them through all that pressure of looking and acting a certain way, and bottom line, they’ll just love themselves.

I think everyone can use this as a little reminder.

Brittney’s post has been shared over 165,000 times and has over 320,000 likes since being published on May 8th.

(Image Courtesy of Brittney Johnson/Facebook)