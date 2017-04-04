LOOK: Peepza (Way Worse Than Pineapple)
Peeps as a topping is not acceptable...
It started as a harmless tweet lashing out at the pineapple pizza topping and now the world is talking…
This > pineapple pizza. 😍 pic.twitter.com/6aPAvc2Pey
— Austin Braun (@AustinOnSocial) April 2, 2017
Have you ever actually eaten 3 or more peeps in one sitting? You were filled with instant regret and a bad stomach if you have.
I apologize for nothing. Nothing at all. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/dX3usC5AcP
— Austin Braun (@AustinOnSocial) April 4, 2017
Pineapple is an acceptable pizza topping by the way, it’s called a Hawaiian.