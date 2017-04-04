Listen Live

LOOK: Peepza (Way Worse Than Pineapple)

Peeps as a topping is not acceptable...

By Darryl on the Drive

It started as a harmless tweet lashing out at the pineapple pizza topping and now the world is talking…

 

Have you ever actually eaten 3 or more peeps in one sitting? You were filled with instant regret and a bad stomach if you have.

 

Pineapple is an acceptable pizza topping by the way, it’s called a Hawaiian.

 

Related posts

WATCH: Kids Have No Idea What This is…

WATCH: Cats Ring the Bell for Treats

Lexus Has a Brilliant Joke Planned for April Fools