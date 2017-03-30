Listen Live

LOOK: Raptors Give a Gift to Shawn Mendes

Is he sitting in Drake's seats??

By Darryl on the Drive

Considering he’s from Pickering it was a home game last night for the Toronto Raptors and Shawn Mendes, sitting courtside with some bros.

 


(I’m guessing Mendes didn’t have to pay $1,000/seat price for these tickets)

Always looks good on the jumbotron if you can show off a celebrity in the crowd, smart move by the team presenting him with a jersey too!

 

