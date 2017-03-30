LOOK: Raptors Give a Gift to Shawn Mendes
Is he sitting in Drake's seats??
Considering he’s from Pickering it was a home game last night for the Toronto Raptors and Shawn Mendes, sitting courtside with some bros.
Shawn Mendes waving to me tonight at the Toronto Raptors game! @ShawnMendes @Raptors pic.twitter.com/RZGrKBFJGW
— miranda lauren (@ppinkskiess) March 30, 2017
(I’m guessing Mendes didn’t have to pay $1,000/seat price for these tickets)
Always looks good on the jumbotron if you can show off a celebrity in the crowd, smart move by the team presenting him with a jersey too!
Hey @ShawnMendes, who ‘treats you better’ than @the_raptor? #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/ENriL8cO9h
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 30, 2017