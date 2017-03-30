LOOK: Raptors Give a Gift to Shawn Mendes

Considering he’s from Pickering it was a home game last night for the Toronto Raptors and Shawn Mendes, sitting courtside with some bros.

Shawn Mendes waving to me tonight at the Toronto Raptors game! @ShawnMendes @Raptors pic.twitter.com/RZGrKBFJGW — miranda lauren (@ppinkskiess) March 30, 2017



(I’m guessing Mendes didn’t have to pay $1,000/seat price for these tickets)

Always looks good on the jumbotron if you can show off a celebrity in the crowd, smart move by the team presenting him with a jersey too!