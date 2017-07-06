LOOK: Ryan Reynolds Approved Of Teen’s Prom Photoshopping Skills

18 year old Gabi Dunn tweeted a prom picture of herself and her now ex-boyfriend, but she photoshopped actor Ryan Reynolds’ body in her ex’s place instead!

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to “edit” the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

Ryan saw the two pictures and tweeted back to her…

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

But then, Gabi’s ex caught word and replied to Ryan with the original prom picture…

jokes on you now im not going to see deadpool 2, my 11$ is going to @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/CcMILHA32J — Jeff Bright (@JeffBright20) July 6, 2017

Highly doubt Ryan is sweating over the “lost money”, and Kevin Hart hasn’t seemed to notice Jeff’s tweet.