LOOK: Ryan Reynolds Approved Of Teen’s Prom Photoshopping Skills

She Put Ryan In Place Of Her Ex And He Responded

18 year old Gabi Dunn tweeted a prom picture of herself and her now ex-boyfriend, but she photoshopped actor Ryan Reynolds’ body in her ex’s place instead!

Ryan saw the two pictures and tweeted back to her…

But then, Gabi’s ex caught word and replied to Ryan with the original prom picture…

(Picture Courtesy of @gabidunn99/Twitter)

