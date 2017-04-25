LOOK: Serena Williams Shares Sweet Note To Unborn Baby
"You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had"
Well this is adorable!
Tennis all-star Serena Williams confirmed she is expecting her first baby with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, and on Monday she shared a cute Instagram post speaking to her baby-to-be saying, “My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you.”
My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy