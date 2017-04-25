Listen Live

LOOK: Serena Williams Shares Sweet Note To Unborn Baby

"You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had"

By Host Blogs, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities

Well this is adorable!

Tennis all-star Serena Williams confirmed she is expecting her first baby with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, and on Monday she shared a cute Instagram post speaking to her baby-to-be saying, “My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you.”

(Image Courtesy of Serena Williams/Instagram)

