Look: Trudeau, Ikea Monkey Recreated As Butter Sculptures

For Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it doesn’t get butter than this.

Trudeau’s likeness was among the sculptures carved out of butter on display at the Canadian National Exhibition this year. The PM’s butter sculpture sees him sitting with the Toronto Zoo’s baby pandas. Other creations up for observing this year include the infamous IKEA monkey and the High Park capybaras.

More info via CNE release:

The butter sculptures are a collaborative work-in-progress by artists David Salazar, Olenka Kleban, Laird Henderson and Bailey Henderson. CNE guests can observe the artists at work during all 18-days of the Fair, as they sculpt away in a giant glass refrigerator located in Heritage Court (Enercare Centre) daily.

Images via CNE