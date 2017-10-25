Look Who’s Back: The Tamagotchi

So much 1990’s nostalgia has re-surfaced in 2017 and it makes perfect sense.

I was a kid when the Tamagotchi was a must-have at Christmas and now I can get one for my kid! Only problem is, Tamagotchi has fierce competition in 2017 that it never had in the 90’s, known simply as the tablet.

It’s the 20th anniversary of a once favourite digital pet and it will be released as a new smaller version in November. Good luck explaining why it’s not a touch screen to your kids.