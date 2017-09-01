Looking For A Back-To-School Laptop?

A lot of last minute back-to-school shopping happening this weekend with a new laptop on the list perhaps. Aaron Weston at Northern Protocol in Barrie hopes you’ll shy away from the lowest price units. Quality suffers, he says, because the manufacturer has to cut corners to make the price-point. If a higher-priced, better quality unit is out of the question, you might want to consider a refurbished, off lease model…

Weston says these units will last longer, and can be had for $400 to $500.

