Looks like it may be Lionel Richie as the second American Idol Judge…Katy Perry gets $25 million — which essentially blew their intended judge’s budget.

And Ryan Seacrest is about to sign a deal to host the new version for somewhere between $10M and $15M. So how much do you think Lionel Richie will get? Lionel is currently on tour with Mariah Carey, and will be playing in Toronto August 24th!