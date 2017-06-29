Looks like our PM can’t resist a good cameo!

Justin Trudeau surprised the cast of X-Men: Dark Phoenix this week when he dropped by the film’s set in Montreal. The prime minister made the meet-and-greet extra special by posing for a picture with the movie’s cast and crew.

Many of the action flick’s stars, including James McAvoy and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, were so thrilled to meet the Canadian politician that they commemorated the event by posting a picture on social media.

It has been a very busy week for the PM. He took part in Toronto’s Pride Parade on Sunday (June 25) with his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and two of his children, Ella-Grace and Xavier.