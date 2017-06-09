Looks like Taylor Swift may have the last laugh!

Taylor Swift Puts Her Entire Catalog Back on Streaming Services — Right When Katy Perry’s New Album Drops…

Actions speak louder than words!

Taylor Swift has been curiously silent while Katy Perry has been opening up about their feud over the last couple of weeks —

Swift’s team announced on Thursday that her entire catalog will return to all streaming services (including Spotify, Pandora, Tidal and Amazon) at midnight on Friday, just when Perry’s new album, Witness, drops.

“In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight,” her rep said in a statement via the official Taylor Nation fan account.