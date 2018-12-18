Lorne Michaels Is Sending Pete Davidson To Get Help!

Lorne Michaels has made the decision to pull Pete Davison from all scheduled sketches to he can get the help he needs right now. This comes after Pete posted an alarming message on Instagram last Saturday saying that he didn’t want to be on this earth anymore.

After the message was seen by thousands before being removed- police were even called out to check on Pete.

Ariana Grande was so concerned that she even showed up to the set on Saturday night but Pete refused to see her…

‘Lorne has pledged to help all he can, including sending Pete to get help. Everyone on the cast is hugely protective of him and were obviously upset – particularly Colin Jost and Michael Che on ‘Weekend Update.'”