Lost Memory Card Leads To Child Porn Arrest

An attempt to find the owner of a lost memory card has led to the arrest of a 63-year-old Barrie man on Child Pornography and Voyeurism charges. In March 2016, a passerby found a memory card on the ground outside an office building. When the card was accessed, in an attempt to locate the owner, the finder discovered pornographic images on it and turned it over to police. An investigation by the Barrie Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit led to the identity and arrest this week of the owner and the seizure of nine devices.

The Barrie Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit is a partner within Ontario’s “Provincial Strategy” to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.